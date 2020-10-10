Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases By

© . FILE PHOTO: Amsterdam begins an “experiment” with mandatory face masks in the busiest streets of the city
AMSTERDAM () – The Netherlands reached a new record in daily coronavirus cases, hitting nearly 6,500 infections in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed.
The government has warned that new restrictions will have to be imposed across the country, one of the worst hit in Europe’s second COVID-19 wave, if the number of infections and hospital admissions does not drop this weekend.
