Dragons player Tristan Sailor charged over alleged sexual assault

An outgoing member of the St George Dragons NRL team has been charged over an alleged sexual assault last weekend.

Tristan Sailor, the son of retired Dragons star Wendell Sailor, was taken into custody just before 8am today.

Police allege the 22-year-old, who has played as a utility for the Dragons’ past two seasons, assaulted and injured a -year-old woman who is known to him, at a home in Sydney’s south last Saturday.

Tristan Sailor was arrested this morning. (Getty)

A search warrant was executed during the arrest at a Wollongong home and several items have been collected as evidence in the investigation.

Sailor was charged with aggravated sexual assault – inflict actual bodily harm on victim.

He has been refused bail and is expected to appear before a judge tomorrow morning.

“St George Illawarra have today been advised that Tristan Sailor has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident last weekend,” the statement read.

“The club is taking the matter very seriously and will continue to work with Tristan and all relevant authorities. The NRL integrity unit has also been made aware.”

The NRL confirmed while Sailor doesn’t have a contract with the Dragons for 2021, he has been stood down under NRL’s No-Fault Stand Down Rule.

“The game has the strongest stance in Australian sport on these matters. The No-Fault Stand Down Rule ensures the automatic stand down of a player on a no-fault basis when they are charged with a serious criminal offence,” NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo said.

“The player is not contracted to play in the NRL next season and will not be permitted to play while he remains subject to serious criminal charges.”