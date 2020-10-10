Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Full Boobs as She Quits Her Diet

Instagram

The ‘Skyscraper’ hitmaker finally gets ‘the boobs’ she always wanted and proudly shows them in a new Instagram selfie as she talks about her struggle with eating issues.

–

Demi Lovato is finally happy with her body after quitting dieting.

The 28-year-old “Skyscraper” star took to Instagram on Friday (09Oct20) to show off a string of new selfies and revealed she’s finally got “the boobs” she always wanted.

“Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted,” she gushed. “My whole life I hated my small t*ttaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! this is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!!” she wrote.

Demi added, “And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!! But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony….”

The “Anyone” star previously admitted dieting and intense workouts led to her sobriety slip and overdose in 2018, despite convincing herself that her desperate bid to lose weight and work out was healthy.

“I’m tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting,” the “Confident” hitmaker told model Ashley Graham on the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast earlier this year. “I think when you have certain people around you that are telling you… that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder.”

“I was in that situation, and I was just running myself into the ground. I honestly think that’s kind of what led to everything happening over the past year – me thinking I found recovery when I didn’t, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn’t.”