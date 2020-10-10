Demi Lovato Said She Finally Has The Boobs She Wanted After Recovering From Her Eating Disorder

“But let this be a lesson y’all.”
Earlier this year, she opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about recovering from her eating disorder — a disorder that her old management team had actively encouraged by strictly controlling her diet.
“I lived a life for the past six years that I felt wasn’t my own, because I struggled really hard with an eating disorder,” she told Ellen.
“If I was in my hotel room at night, [my management team] would take the phone out of the hotel room so that I couldn’t call room service. Or if there was fruit in my room they would take it out because that’s extra sugar. Like, we’re not talking about brownies and cookies and candies and stuff like that. It’s like, it was fruit.”
And in a particularly disturbing anecdote, Demi talked about not being allowed to have cake on her birthday:
And, for many years, I didn’t even have a birthday cake. I had a watermelon cake, where you cut your watermelon into the shape of a cake and then you put fat-free whipped cream on top. And that was your cake. And for years I did that, and it kind of became this ongoing joke, but I just really wanted birthday cake.
The good news is, Demi is focused on her recovery now — and yes, she finally had birthday cake this year.
All of that brings us to yesterday, when Demi posted an Instagram celebrating the changes in her body ever since she started to “let go of [her] eating issues.”
“Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted,” she wrote on Instagram. “My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!!”
“This is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!!” she continued. “And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!!”
And Demi urged her followers to “let this be a lesson” for anyone else struggling with an eating disorder.
“But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony…. 💞.”
Thank you, Demi, for being a body positive icon for all!
You can check out Demi’s full post below:
