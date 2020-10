The Red River Showdown rarely disappoints, and it certainly lived up to the billing on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Sooners outlasted the Texas Longhorns in four overtimes, and the extra periods were a roller coaster. In the third overtime, the Sooners held Texas and forced a field-goal attempt that was blocked by Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.

The Sooners hadn’t won yet, but Turner-Yell was still very much in the mood to taunt the Texas fans behind the end zone.