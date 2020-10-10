David Suchet and Maureen Lipman to Receive Royal Honors From Queen Elizabeth II

WENN

The ‘Oppenheimer’ actor will be feted with a Knighthood while the ‘Pianist’ actress is confirmed to be made a Dame in an upcoming ceremony for the Queen’s delayed Birthday Honors.

British actor David Suchet is to be honoured with a Knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II‘s delayed Birthday Honours.

The veteran star, best known for his roles as Edward Teller in the TV serial “Oppenheimer” and Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot in “Agatha Christie’s Poirot“, will be made a Sir, alongside veteran entertainer Tommy Steele.

In line with previous reports, actress Maureen Lipman will be made a Dame, along with beloved TV chef Mary Berry. TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and broadcaster Professor Brian Cox will both receive CBE medals.

Soccer star Marcus Rashford and fitness coach Joe Wicks, who held daily fitness classes via YouTube amid the Covid-19 lockdown, are also recognised for their efforts during the pandemic, becoming MBEs. Grime star Dizzee Rascal also receives the honour.

Meanwhile, another national treasure, Sir David Attenborough, who was knighted in 1985, has been given an upgrade – receiving a Knight Grand Cross in the diplomatic list announced by the Foreign Office.

The award, for service in a foreign country, is presented for the 94-year-old’s contribution to broadcasting and conservation.

The list is usually published in June, when the Queen celebrates her official birthday, but it was postponed so that individuals who played crucial roles in the first months of the coronavirus outbreak could be added.

Maureen Lipman received a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) honour from the Queen back in 1999. Mary Berry was also honoured with the same accolade back in a 2012 ceremony.