Cosmos doubles ‘Stargate’ bug bounty rewards to avoid repeating past mistakes By Cointelegraph

Cosmos doubles ‘Stargate’ bug bounty rewards to avoid repeating past mistakes
In the lead up to its major network upgrade Stargate, Cosmos (ATOM) has announced a three-month-long bug bounty with double rewards to improve the software’s robustness prior to release.
The key Stargate upgrade will complete the original roadmap laid out in the Cosmos Whitepaper and will include the first implementation of the IBC protocol — which allows Cosmos to connect to other blockchain networks.
