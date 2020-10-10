Cloud data management provider Veeam Software acquires Kasten, which develops backup and disaster recovery tech for Kubernetes-native workloads, for $150M (Joseph F. Kovar/CRN)

Joseph F. Kovar / CRN:
Cloud data management provider Veeam Software acquires Kasten, which develops backup and disaster recovery tech for Kubernetes-native workloads, for $150M — ‘The speed at which the container market is evolving dictated we move to ensure leadership in this market. And Kasten has leadership in application-focused containers.
