Cloud data management provider Veeam Software acquires Kasten, which develops backup and disaster recovery tech for Kubernetes-native workloads, for $150M (Joseph F. Kovar/CRN)

Joseph F. Kovar / CRN:

Cloud data management provider Veeam Software acquires Kasten, which develops backup and disaster recovery tech for Kubernetes-native workloads, for $150M  —  ‘The speed at which the container market is evolving dictated we move to ensure leadership in this market.  And Kasten has leadership in application-focused containers.

