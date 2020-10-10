City of Liverpool Looking for Next John Lennon in Song Contest

Instagram

Officials from the City of Liverpool, England have launched a campaign to find the next John Lennon in honour of what would have been the musician’s 80th birthday.

The late Beatle was shot and killed in New York in December, 1980 at the age of just 40 and, marking the day the legend would have turned 80 on Friday (09Oct20), Liverpool launched a worldwide contest to find another great songwriter.

“The Liverpool International Song for Kindness Contest” aims to unearth a new anthem that will follow the example of John Lennon’s fabled peace song “Imagine” and raise spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition is open to songwriters from around the globe, whether they’re amateur or professional, “from buskers to Beatles”, and the winning entry will be announced on 9 September, 2021 – the 50th anniversary of the release of “Imagine”.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said, “Liverpool needs a positive and uplifting story in these current days, so we are turning to what this city does best – making music.”

“This contest will help to unify the people of Liverpool, encourage acts of kindness in the city and inspire the songwriters of both here and around the world,” he added. “It will bring new energy to the legendary Liverpool music scene, encourage young people to learn an instrument and make music, and who knows what great songs could come out of this?”

To enter the contest, musicians can simply upload a video of themselves performing a song of their own composition or their cover of an existing one to the KIND20 page on Facebook – Liverpool’s international, non-profit fundraising effort amid the pandemic.