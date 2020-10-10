‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jason Beghe Settles Custody Battle With Ex-Wife

YouTube

The Sergeant Hank Voight of the ‘Chicago’ TV franchise has agreed to share joint custody of his children with former wife Angie Janu following their separation three years ago.

Actor Jason Beghe has agreed to joint custody of his sons amid his ongoing divorce battle with ex-wife Angie Janu.

According to court documents obtained by People, the “Chicago P.D.” star and Janu were “restored to the status of single persons” on 28 September (20) – three years after their 2017 separation.

The former couple – which tied the knot in 2000 and were married for 17 years – will have joint legal custody of their sons Bix, 17, and Bo Bear, 13.

The exes have agreed to “share in all major decisions concerning the minor children’s health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care (and) enrichment activities,” the judgement states.

Beghe and Janu are also prohibited from making “derogatory nor disparaging remarks about the other or the other party’s family members” in the presence of their sons.

They will be splitting up their bank accounts and Beghe will get their Chicago, Illinois condo, while Janu has been granted their Malibu, California home.

A 2019 agreement sees the Chicago Med actor pay his ex $14,200 (£10,955) per month in child support and a further $16,700 (£12,884) per month, according to People.

While the couple announced their split in 2017, Jason Beghe listed the date of separation as May 10, 2016, the same year when NBC launched an investigation as he was hit with complaints of anger management issues.

He later apologized, “I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues. I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one.”