Celebrity Friend Group Reveals Why You’ll Be Famous

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 34 minutes ago. Posted 1 hour ago

  1. Pick your celebrity BFF!

    Glitter

    Getty Images

  2. Pick a friend who can always make you laugh!

    Glitter

    Getty Images

  3. Pick a friend who knows all your secrets!

    Glitter

    Getty Images

  4. Pick a friend to vacation with!

    Glitter

    Getty Images

  5. Pick a friend who gives great advice!

    Glitter

    Getty Images

  6. Pick a friend to have a secret crush on!

    Glitter

    Getty Images

  7. Pick a friend to collaborate with!

    Glitter

    Getty Images

  8. And finally, pick a friend who is basically family!

    Glitter

    Getty Images

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR