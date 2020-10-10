Cardi B Swoons as Offset Surprises Her With Huge Birthday Billboard Ad

WENN

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker is thrilled as she shows off a massive billboard ad purchased by her estranged husband to wish her a happy birthday as she is turning 28.

Cardi B‘s marriage to Offset may have broken down but the Migos star appears to be making sure his ex’s 28th birthday one to remember.

The “WAP” star shared footage of a sweet billboard that Offset appears to have had made to wish her a happy birthday from their two-year-old little girl, Kulture, on her Instagram page, as the hitmaker marvelled over the massive sign.

Featuring the mother daughter duo in coordinated pink ensembles, Cardi gushed over the billboard, “Oh my goodness, oh my God,” just two days before her special day (11Oct20).

In that snap on the customised pink commercial, Cardi and her daughter are both holding matching Birkin bags along with a note, which reads, “Happy Birthday Mommy! Love, Kulture.”

While she didn’t explicitly confirm who the gift was from, she captioned her post, “Thank you sir, I love it,” with four smirking emojis, leading fans to determine it was a gift from the rapper.

Despite filing for divorce following his reported infidelities last month (Sep20), Cardi passionately defended him against fans this week (ends11Oct20), insisting, “You not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you.”

Meanwhile, Offset recently admitted he’s stressed out amid his divorce from Cardi B. Responding to a fan, he wrote, “I am. I miss MRS.WAP…call her for me but private.”

Cardi and Offset exchanged wedding vows privately in their bedroom in 2017. They kept it secret until a year later when their marriage license leaked. In December the same year, she briefly split from Offset due to his alleged infidelity, after she gave birth to Kulture.