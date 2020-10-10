Capitals to sign Henrik Lundqvist to one-year deal

Lundqvist was recently bought out by the New York Rangers and plans to continue playing despite being 38-years-old. The former Rangers netminder could split time in the crease with Ilya Samsonov.

The past two seasons haven’t been kind for Lundqvist, who won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender during the 2011-12 season. In 82 games played over the last two years, Lundqvist owns a 3.12 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

While he wasn’t able to find his groove with the Rangers over the last few seasons, he could potentially perform better with the Capitals, who have a far better squad.

With Lundqvist likely coming off the board, Jacob Markstrom, Anton Khudobin and Corey Crawford are still among the goaltenders looking for a new deal.