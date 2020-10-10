Cam Newton has chance to return for Week 5?

Cam Newton isn’t back in practice, but it sounds like the New England Patriots quarterback still has a chance to return for Monday’s game.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed Saturday that Newton is unlikely to practice. However, Belichick was mum on Newton’s status for Monday’s game against Denver. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe took it a step further, saying that “it’s in the realm of possibility” that Newton plays.

As of Saturday, Newton is still on the Reserve/COVID list. Medical clearance would be required for his return. He has, however, been in virtual meetings, so he’s been involved in prep work for the Denver game.

Playing Newton when he hasn’t practiced in two weeks would be a risk. However, it sounds like it could be on the table as long as he’s healthy.