Butler could barely walk after playing 47 minutes in Game 5 win

Jimmy Butler did everything to help his Miami Heat to victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Friday night. His body showed signs of wear and tear afterward.

Butler played 47 of 48 minutes in the game and recorded a triple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He logged more minutes in the game than anyone else on the floor. Jae Crowder at 40 minutes was second to him on Miami. Anthony Davis and LeBron James both played 42 minutes for the Lakers.

So what does it look like when you’ve got done giving your heart out over 47 minutes? You’re worn out.