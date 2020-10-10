Bullish trend reversal underway as Bitcoin price holds above $11,000 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Bullish trend reversal underway as Bitcoin price holds above $11,000

Within the last few hours, (BTC) price surpassed $11,000 in a swift turnaround from its swing low at $10,500 in early October. Analysts have attributed three major factors to BTC’s abrupt trend reversal.

The potential catalysts are whale accumulation, a spike in institutional demand and the strength of the $10,500 support.

Bitcoin weekly chart. Source: Twitter
Bitcoin exchange netflow. Source: CryptoQuant