BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BNB, DOT, LINK, CRO, LTC, BSV By Cointelegraph

The acquisition of cryptocurrency by large listed companies such as Square could possibly inspire other companies to join the crypto bandwagon and it also suggests that Bitcoin’s image as an investment vehicle and store of value have improved.

Payments giant, Square, has become the second listed company after MicroStrategy to buy (BTC). Although Square’s purchase of 4,709 Bitcoin is much smaller than MicroStrategy’s haul of 38,250 Bitcoin, many investors feel that this is a welcome step in the right direction.

