Broadway Re-Opening Delayed Until May 2021

Instagram

Due to the never-ending coronavirus crisis, the Great White Way has been forced to delay the reopening which was initially scheduled for January next year.

–

Broadway theatres will remain shuttered through 30 May, 2021.

Officials from the Broadway League announced on Friday (09Oct20) a four-month extension beyond the most recent January re-opening date, forcing producers hoping for a spring opening to alter plans.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again.”

<br />

Productions including “MJ“, “The Music Man“, “Flying Over Sunset“, “Caroline or Change“, “Plaza Suite“, “American Buffalo“, and “The Minutes” had all been aiming for spring openings on the Great White Way.

There were 24 shows open and running on Broadway before the shutdown. Five more were in previews and three – “Frozen“, “Hangmen“, and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” – have already announced they will not return.

Film and TV industries have also been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

Hollywood movie moguls like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Judd Apatow, Jon Chu, Sofia Coppola, Alfonso Cuaron, Patty Jenkins, and Michael Bay recently signed an open letter pleading with the congress to help bail out cinemas hit by the crisis.