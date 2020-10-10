Bravo Not Filming Cynthia’s 250 Person ‘COVID Super Spreader’ Wedding!!

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is getting married to her fiancee Mike Hill today in Atlanta, in a giant 250 guest wedding. But has learned that Bravo will NOT be filming the event.

According to executives at the network, Cynthia’ 250 person wedding during COVID could end up being a COVID super spreader event, and it’s too risky for the network.

One TOP Bravo exec told , “We really wanted to shoot [the wedding] but we can’t put our crew at risk like that. If one person there has COVID, it could be a super spreader event.”

