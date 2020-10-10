Brandi Redmond’s Daughter Survives Car Crash That Killed Mother-in-Law

In addition to publishing her own note, Brandi reposted a message from her sister-in-laws Lauren Cranford, Megan Hughey and Kristen Kosch.

“This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond,” the post, which featured a series of photographs, read. “We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her.”

The women then went on to describe their mother. “To know our mom was to love her,” they continued. “She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain.”

Cranford, Hughey and Kosch, who host the podcast Girl, I Slept in My Makeup, then informed their followers they were going to pause their show and thanked them for their support.

“In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always,” they concluded. “We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness.”