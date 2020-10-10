Blockchain may solve Twitter and Facebook’s moderation issues says Aragon exec By Cointelegraph

Blockchain may solve Twitter and Facebook’s moderation issues says Aragon exec



Aragon co-founder Luis Cuende told Cointelegraph that the decentralized technology his company has been developing could find its perfect use case on social media platforms like Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Twitter.

In recent months, content moderation practices employed by global social media platforms have been criticized by people across the political spectrum. Libertarian-leaning constituencies tend to criticize them for essentially instituting politically correct censorship while the liberals contend that they are not doing enough to filter offensive content. To this point, yesterday, the FBI charged six individuals with a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. It has since been reported that the accused allegedly coordinated their actions via a private Facebook group.

