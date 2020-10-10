Bill Cosby’s Appeal Hearing Scheduled for December

WENN

Before the end of the year, the disgraced comedian is expected to return to court for a hearing regarding his appeal for felony sexual assault conviction.

Bill Cosby‘s appeal hearing for his felony sexual assault conviction has been scheduled for 1 December (20).

The disgraced funnyman is serving a three to 10-year sentence in prison after being convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand in 2004. He has more than 50 other accusers.

While testifying, Cosby, 83, admitted to giving the accuser unidentified pills, but his lawyers have maintained that the encounter was consensual. Despite a lower court previously upholding his conviction, Pennsylvania’s high court has agreed to examine the case.

In court papers filed in August (20), his attorney argues that his trial was not fair because it allowed five accusers to give “decades-old” testimony that prejudiced the jury against him, reported the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the presentation of a deposition he gave in an old civil suit “regarding (Cosby’s) use of quaaludes and his sexual behaviour” as evidence influenced the outcome, because the disgraced comic believed the testimony was immune from prosecution.

He has so far served two years of his sentence.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bill Cosby filed a motion to get himself released from jail early due to Covid-19 concerns.

“We believe it is only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby’s prison likely falls victim to the virus, such a confined space is the perfect place for a virus to spread rapidly, it is hazardous to the prison staff and vulnerable inmates,” his lawyer stated.

However, his request was denied.