Biden election would be good for Bitcoin, bad for DeFi By Cointelegraph

Bloomberg: Biden election would be good for Bitcoin, bad for DeFi
The latest Bloomberg crypto newsletter contends that the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States would bring greater mainstream adoption of (BTC), including a potential exchange-traded fund approval. Further, it referred to the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration with regard to crypto as “hands-off”:
Considering that yesterday the Department of Justice published its 70-page “Cryptocurrency: An Enforcement Framework,” the newsletter likely was written prior to that.
