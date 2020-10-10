Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Tina Halloween Makeover

https://www.beyonce.com/

Tina Lawson shares a picture of her looking ready for Halloween with a skeleton makeup done by her granddaughter, weeks after expressing how much she missed her daughter Bey and Blue Ivy.

Beyonce Knowles‘ daughter Blue Ivy shows her impressive makeup skill in a new photo shared by her grandmother Tina Lawson. The 8-year-old daughter of the R&B diva and rap superstar Jay-Z has given her grandmother a Halloween makeover that blows away social media users.

Proud of her granddaughter’s work on her face, Tina took to Instagram on Friday, October 9 to share a photo of her sporting a spooky makeup that turned her into a skeleton. Crediting Blue for her transformation, she gushed over her in the caption, “My Blue is a great make up artist ! She made me into Grandma Skeleton !!”

Tina’s followers immediately agreed with her, with one commenter writing, “Wow my favorite manager is also a MUA? We stan.” Another praised Blue, “Blue did a great job yassss BlueBlue MUA in the making.”

“What can’t Blue do! Legend,” a third fan raved over the young girl. “Future movie makeup artist… that’s pretty good for her age!” a similar comment read, while another added, “Blue’s got better skills than most of us.”

This isn’t the first time Tina spoke highly of Blue’s makeup skills. Last year at BeautyCon in Los Angeles, the 66-year-old fashion entrepreneur told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad’s dismay. But it’s just for playtime. We have fun!” She went on adding that her granddaughter is “quite the makeup artist,” and she’s really skilled at eye makeup. “She puts stones and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She’s a little artist,” the grandmother proudly shared.

Meanwhile, Tina’s picture of her Halloween makeover by Blue marks the grandmother-granddaughter reunion after the former hinted that she had been separated for a while from her daughter Bey and her family. In September, Tina shared a picture of her sitting next to the “Formation” singer and her daughter and wrote in the caption, “Wow I miss them [a red heart emoji.]”