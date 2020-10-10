Bank of Japan to begin digital currency proof-of-concept in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Bank of Japan to begin digital currency proof-of-concept in 2021
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), in collaboration with a group of seven central banks, published its first joint report into central bank digital currencies on Oct. 9, focusing on the foundational principles and core features of CBDCs.
Alongside the report, the Bank of Japan, one of the members of the group, released a document outlining its own specific approach to CBDCs from a Japan-centric perspective.
