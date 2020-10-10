Baltimore Police Officer KNOCKED OUT For Allegedly ‘Talking Sh*t’! (Graphic Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

An on-duty Baltimore Maryland Transit Administration police officer was knocked unconscious on Friday afternoon in West Baltimore, has confirmed.

And there’s video showing the officer asleep, and then dazed, and confused as he came out of his slumber.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – SHOWS GRAPHIC VIDEO VIOLENCE AGAINST POLICE

It’s not clear what happened. But some alleged witnesses came forward on social media to claim that the officer confronted a man and started “talking sh*t.”

