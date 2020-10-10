Avail Medsystems, which develops telemedicine software to let surgical teams in operating rooms collaborate with remote medical experts, raises $100M Series B (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:

Avail Medsystems, which develops telemedicine software to let surgical teams in operating rooms collaborate with remote medical experts, raises $100M Series B  —  Medical technology company Avail Medsystems, which develops telemedicine software for the procedure room, raised $100 million in Series B funding.

