Apple’s new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K.: Telegraph By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York
() – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:)’s new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported https:// late on Saturday, citing industry insiders.
The iPhone, which Apple is due to launch on Tuesday, may not connect to the 700MHz 5G band, the newspaper reported. Lower spectrum bands such as 700MHz are used to extend the coverage of phone networks, allowing signals to reach more remote areas and extend far beyond antennas.
