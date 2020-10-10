Apple Music Now Features Soundtracks and More From Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars

Disney today announced that Apple Music subscribers can now access a unique collection of over 30 playlists, classic soundtracks, radio stations, and more related to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and franchises.



Playlists are available for Disney favorites like Frozen, Disney classics like Mickey Mouse and Winnie-the-Pooh, Disney Channel and Disney Junior shows, Marvel and Star Wars films, the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and more. There is also a curated playlist of songs played at Disney Parks, like the Magic Kingdom in Florida.

At launch, a Disney Halloween playlist is featured, and content will be updated regularly. The launch also includes a Disney Hits Radio special on the new Apple Music Hits radio station, hosted by Hollywood Records’ artist Sofia Carson.

Earlier this week, many Disney films became available in 4K on the iTunes Store.