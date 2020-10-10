Anushka Sharma graces the October cover of Filmfare

The Hindi film heroine has had a commendable evolution since the inception of cinema in the country. They aren’t just doing author-backed roles, but striving for change even off the big screen. Stepping into the world of business, taking un initiatives to change the world and maintaining their roles are entertainers and artists, these actors are pioneers of change.

Their choices are having a ripple effect and are affecting millions of real women across India, across the world. They are no longer seen as the extra padding around the dashing hero. Today, stories revolve around them and it’s the male stars who play the counterfoil. They are earning big bucks because producers have realised they are as much responsible for the success of a film as their male counterparts. And they are also in the driver’s seat as far as the fashion and the endorsement sectors too are concerned. But it’s not just the money or fame which concern them. She wants to leave the world a better place and is willing to get their hands dirty to achieve that if need be.

In our October issue, we salute the modern Bollywood heroines like Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and many more who are changing the world through thought, deed and action. They are truly the women of style and substance. May their tribe increase.