Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz to Play Former Couple in ‘Every Note Played’

The ‘Maleficent’ actress and the ‘Inglourious Basterds’ actor are set to portray exes in a new music drama based on a 2018 book by ‘Still Alice’ author Lisa Genova.

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are preparing to portray exes in a new music drama.

“Every Note Played“, based on “Still Alice” author Lisa Genova‘s 2018 book of the same name, will star “Inglourious Basterds” actor Waltz as an accomplished concert pianist whose battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) gradually costs him his career and independence, prompting his ex-wife, played by Jolie, to reluctantly step in as his caregiver.

“Grey Gardens” filmmaker Michael Sucsy will direct from a screenplay by Monet Clayton and David Mandell, and the movie will be backed by bosses at STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

In a statement issued to Variety, STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson says, “We’re thrilled to be bringing this exceptional filmmaking team together for this emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting story.”

It’s the latest of Genova’s works to be turned into a Hollywood film – Julianne Moore won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance as a linguistics professor diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2014 drama “Still Alice”.

Angelina Jolie was last seen on the big screen in Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil“. Her next film “Come Away” premiered at Sundance International Film Festival in January this year. The “Alice in Wonderland” and “Peter Pan” croosover is expected to launch in theaters before the end of the year.

Her other upcoming projects include Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan“, Marvel’s “The Eternals“, and thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead“.