Amanda Stanton’s Daughter Rushed to ER for Surgery After Breaking Her Arm

Instagram

Six-year-old Charlie needs to go under the knife to fix her injured arm after she was rushed to hospital following an incident that left the little girl with a broken bone.

–

Actress-turned-reality TV star Amanda Stanton had to rush her daughter to the hospital emergency room on Wednesday (07Oct20) after the little girl broke her arm.

Six-year-old Charlie sustained the injury after falling while jumping on her bed and had to undergo surgery.

Stanton, who appeared in TV movies “The Cheetah Girls 2” and “Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh” before finding fame on “The Bachelor” dating shows in 2016, shared the news with fans on her Instagram Story timeline on Thursday as she heaped praise on her little girl’s bravery.

“Poor Char fractured her elbow yesterday and had to have surgery on this arm,” Stanton captioned a snap of her daughter in a California hospital bed.

“She’s been SO strong and handling it better than I ever could. Went to urgent care last night around 7pm and they sent us to the ER. Then we were transported to (the Children’s Hospital of Orange County) around 2am so she could have surgery here this morning.”

Stanton, who has since returned home with her girl, went on to post a close-up of Charlie’s X-ray, showing the broken bone, and warned, “Don’t jump on the bed, kids.”

She shares Charlie and her eight-year-old daughter Kinsley with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio.

She previously admitted in an Instagram Q & Q that she and Buonfiglio didn’t co-parent well. “I truly wish we did and have always wanted to portray the image that we coparent well, but I think it’s OK to be honest and to admit that we just don’t,” she said.

“Maybe it will help other single parents feel better if they’re in the same boat,” she explained. “I’ll never get into detail, but no, we don’t. I wish we did, but unfortunately, I don’t think we ever will.”