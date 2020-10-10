5 times Amitabh Bachchan proved he’s also the shahenshah of poetry

There is nothing Amitabh Bachchan cannot do and by now, this is pretty much an established fact. The actor has touched the height of success that cannot be replicated. While he’s one of the biggest superstars in the world, his story is no short of a film as well. Coming from a small town of Allahbad, Big B has gone through his fair share of struggles to get where he is today. While we all are aware of his incredible acting skills, many might not but he’s also a great poet. Following the footsteps of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh too has a deep passion for poetry. And while he’s constantly sharing excerpts of his father’s work on social media, he’s written few wonderful lines himself which we decided to share on his birthday.

1 Main saagar se bhi gehra hun,

Tum kitene kankar fekoge,

Chun chun kar aage badhunga main,

Tum mujhko kab tak rokogey

2. Girna bhi acha hai,

Aukat ka pata chalta hai. Badhte hai jab haath logon ke uthane ko,

Apno ka pata chalta hai.

Jinhe gussa aata hai.

Woh log sachche hote hai, Maine jhuto ko aksar, Muskrate dekha hai.

Seekh raha hoon ab main bhi Insano ko padhne ka hunar, Suna hai chehre pe kitaabon se zyada likha hota hai.

3. Jeevan path jatil hai ye, Kaalchakra kathin hai ye, Pag pag pe bhed baav hain, rakt-ranjit paanv hai

Janam se kisi ke sar pe vansh chaal hai, jhooth ke rath pe sawaar daakuon ka gaav hai.

Kisi ke paas hai chal-kapat, kisi ko roop ka vardaan hai, ye soch ke mat baith ja.

4. Samay chalte mombatti jal kar bhuj jaayengi,

Shraddha mein Saale pushp jalheen murja jaayenge,

Swar virodh ke aur shanti kiye apni prabalta kho denge, Kintu nirbhayta ki

failaayi hui agni hamaare hriday

ko prachalit karen.

5. Mutthi mein kuch sapne lekar, Bharkar jebon mein aashayein, Dil mein hai armaan yahi,

Kuch kar jayein, kuch kar jayein. Suraj sa tej nhi mujh mein,

Yaheen deepak ya jalta dekhenge, Apni hadd roshan karne se,

Tum mujh ko kab tak rokoge. Iss jug main jitney julam nahin, Utne sahne ki taakat hai Danav ke bhi shor me rehkar, Sach kahene ki aadat hai.

Main saagar se bhi gehra hun, Tum kitene kankar fainkogey, Chun chun kar aage badunga maen,

Tum mujhko kab tak rokoge.