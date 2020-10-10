2 women shot dead at point blank range in Polokwane

The women were viewing business premises in the area when they were accosted by the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene in a red getaway vehicle.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

A manhunt is underway for unknown suspects after two women were shot dead at point blank range in Polokwane on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident happened at around 10:00 and a fourth suspect was waiting in a getaway vehicle, a red Hyundai sedan with Gauteng plates.

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations have revealed the women were busy with a local property agent and were viewing different business premises for renting purposes.

“Three suspects, two armed with firearms, accosted the two women seated in their motor vehicle and started shooting at them and killing them instantly.”

The suspects later ran towards their getaway vehicle which was parked in the vicinity and fled at high speed.

Mojapelo added the motive for the killing was yet to be determined as investigations continued.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrests of the suspects is asked to contact Brigadier James Espach on 082 576 0743 or Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.