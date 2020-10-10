12 killed in horror KZN crash

Accident scene between Underberg and Bulwer in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Twelve people died in a crash involving a minibus taxi between Underberg and Bulwer in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, paramedics were at the scene of the crash.

He said the vehicle veered off the road, down an embankment and came to rest near a river.

“Tragically, 12 people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash, including a child. Paramedics from several private ambulance services as well as KZN Emergency Medical Services are currently at the scene.”

McKenzie added three people were in serious conditions and were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.