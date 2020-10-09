Zonnique Says T.I. Is “More Sensitive” & His Relationship With DeyJah Is In A “Really Good Place” After Gynecologist Comments (Video)

Last year, T.I. made controversial statements about his daughter Deyjah Harris and her trips to the gynecologist.

Tip sat with the ladies of the Ladies Like Us podcast to reveal he has a direct hand in his baby girl keeping her goodies to herself. When asked whether or not he’s had the “sex talk” with his daughters, his response was like no other.

T.I. gave detailed the questions he asked the doctors and stated he gives Deyjah the option of having him in the room. He later went on to say, “So I say look Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports man,” he says. “Just check the hymen please and give me my results expeditiously! But I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

T.I. was meant with much backlash and resistance. Fast forward to now, it seems that the relationship with Deyjah is in a better place.

According to Zonnique, that was indeed a teaching lesson for their family.

When talking to Entertainment Tonight, she stated, “”That was definitely a big moment for everyone. He’s definitely just been learning with the girls on how to handle certain things and how to go about certain things when it comes to us,” she stated. “I feel like it’s a lot of stuff he didn’t realize when it comes to a young girl’s feelings. So I feel like now he’s a little bit more careful. He just goes about everything a little bit differently now, definitely… He’s more sensitive with everything.”

She continued, “Their relationship has gotten better and they’ve both grown… He’s not overbearing in certain situations… He’s changed when it comes to Deyjah,” she says. “Their relationship is in a really good place, actually. It took a minute for them to get to this place, but I feel like they’re just doing really good.”

The episode has since been deleted from the podcast and T.I. issued a public apology. Good to see they’re moving in the right direction.

