Zenith Provides Update Regarding Extension of its Filing Calendar Confirms Annual Filings on SEDAR

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenith Capital Corp. (“Zenith” or the “Company”) today announces that it has filed its annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020 and related management’s discussion and analysis pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”). The Company had previously relied on exemptive relief issued by provincial securities commissions – due to the COVID-19 outbreak – to extend the date of filing of its Annual Filings for the year ended April 30, 2020. These filings can be found at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Further to its October 1, 2020 press release, the Company continues to expect to file its interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended July 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Interim Filings”) on or about October 30, 2020.

Zenith also confirms there have been no undisclosed material business developments, since its news release on October 1, 2020 regarding the status of its continuous disclosure filings, that have not been otherwise disclosed by Zenith by way of news release.

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for:

Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI Triple Negative Breast Cancer in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA with Pfizer as a collaborator Androgen receptor independent mCRPC in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda and XTANDI

