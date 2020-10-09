Yelp introduces Business Accused of Racist Behavior, a new alert to caution users about businesses that may be associated with overtly racist actions (Noorie Malik/Yelp)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Noorie Malik / Yelp:

Yelp introduces Business Accused of Racist Behavior, a new alert to caution users about businesses that may be associated with overtly racist actions  —  At Yelp, we value diversity, inclusion and belonging, both internally and on our platform, which means we have a zero tolerance policy to racism.

