Yelp introduces Business Accused of Racist Behavior, a new alert to caution users about businesses that may be associated with overtly racist actions — At Yelp, we value diversity, inclusion and belonging, both internally and on our platform, which means we have a zero tolerance policy to racism.
Yelp introduces Business Accused of Racist Behavior, a new alert to caution users about businesses that may be associated with overtly racist actions (Noorie Malik/Yelp)
