Yash resumes shooting for KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt to join in November

KGF Chapter 1 was a huge hit nationwide. Now everyone is waiting with bated breath for South star Yash to take the story forward in the second edition. KGF Chapter 2 was supposed to release in October 2020, but it couldn’t meet its deadline because of the lockdown.



According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, KGF Chapter 2 resumed work on August 26. However Yash and his leading lady Srinidhi Shetty joined the team only two days ago on October 7. The team will now fly down to Hyderabad for a 20-day schedule to shoot at Kolar Gold Fields. According to reports, they will shoot some high-octane action sequences including the climax there. Sanjay Dutt who plays the negative lead in the film, will join the team from first week of November.

Director Prashanth Neel is sure that he will wrap up the film by early November and move to post-production. Taking account of the pandemic situation, the makers will then lock a date for its theatrical release, which will be next year.