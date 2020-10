Ford was born in New York City and won six World Series titles with the team, so it goes without saying that he was a fan favorite. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974 and had his No. 16 jersey retired by the Yankees the same year.

Ford finished with a career record of 236-106. He was 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA in the postseason and set a record with a stretch of 33 1/3 consecutive shutout innings in the playoffs.