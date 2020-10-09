Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today via Amazon at 12pm – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced flash sale ofRedmi 9 Prime andRedmi 9A smartphones. The duo will be available on e-commerce site Amazon at 12pm. The handsets can also be purchased from to company’s official website MI.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Price and specs



Xiaomi Redmi 9A has two RAM models- 2GB and 3GB priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green are the colour variants of the Redmi 9A. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor and runs on the company’s own MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system.

It has a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixel resolution and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10watt fast charging support. On the camera front, the handset offers a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture on the back. For selfies, buyers will get a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime: Price and specs





Redmi 9 Prime has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2340 resolution. It comes in four colour variants— Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare and Matte Black. The smartphone is offered in two variants- 4+64GB and 4+128GB. Both these models are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

The handset is equipped with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. This is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), a 2MP depth and a 5MP macro lens. Users will get an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front for selfies. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on Xiaomi’s own MIUI 12 based on Android 10 operating system and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The device houses a 5,020mAh battery with 18watt fast charging support.

