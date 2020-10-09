Wrapped Bitcoin tops $1B after 900% increase in two months By Cointelegraph

Wrapped Bitcoin tops $1B after 900% increase in two months
The recent DeFi bull-cycle has pushed the total value locked (TVL) of popular (BTC) tokenization protocol Wrapped BTC (WBTC) up by 900% to surpass $1 billion.
The milestone comes four weeks after the TVL of all Bitcoin tokenized on (ETH) surpassed $1 billion for the first time . The current TVL of tokenized Bitcoin is nearly $1.5 billion, of which WBTC currently represents one-third.
