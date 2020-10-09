Winners and losers from Bears’ victory over the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Thursday night’s Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears sporting a three-game winning steak . It’s really been more about the team’s defense than Tom Brady and Co. on offense.

Speaking about offense, the Bears were coming off a dismal Week 4 performance against the Indianapolis Colts after benching Mitchell Trubisky for Nick Foles.

In what was a tight game, Chicago came out on top by the score of 20-19. The game itself was not the prettiest affair. With that said, a win is a win for the now 4-1 Bears.

As we review Chicago’s victory over Tampa Bay, let’s check in on the biggest winners and losers from the Week 5 NFL “Thursday Night Football” tilt.

Winner: Ronald Jones creates balance on Buccaneers’ offense

While Leonard Fournette was active for Thursday night’s game, he was only going to see action in an emergency situation. The recently-acquired back is dealing with an ankle injury. In his stead, Jones took a bulk of the reps behind Tom Brady in the backfield. The former second-round pick showed out big time.