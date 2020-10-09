Why U.S. election results are trivial compared to these factors that will drive your portfolio returns

Article content continued

Making the old economy new

I’d need the whole newspaper to list how digitization and artificial intelligence are redefining entertainment, retailing, health care, and well, everything. If that isn’t enough, there are new questions entering the tech conversation — how will the splintering of the internet (into U.S. and China versions) affect the tech giants and to what degree will privacy concerns and increased regulation slow the exploitation of user data?

Technology is also revolutionizing one of our biggest industries — energy. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy has started and is being driven by economics, not government regulation. The cost competitiveness of solar, wind and storage is attracting capital that was otherwise intended for oil and gas.

The world economy isn’t new, but its makeup is steadily changing. If we look outside of our North American bubble, we see Asian and African countries growing their share of the pie. The emergence of their middle classes couldn’t come soon enough. As a reminder, the oldest baby boomer is turning 75 which means less consumption, less tax revenue, changing real estate needs, and lots more health care.

More demanding investors

The election seems trivial when compared to changes going on in the corporate world. COVID-19 has forced companies to shift from ‘just in time’ to ‘just in case’ inventory. Corporate executives and investors are coming to grips with the cost of more diverse supply chains and increased safety.