What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for October 10-11

Care for a scare?

Piggybacking off of last weekend’s lineup, October continues to be a month filled with the debut of thrills-filled programming.

Not only is The Haunting of Bly Manor finally debuting on Netflix, ready to sneak up on you at a moment’s notice, but another streamer is kicking off its collection of original scary movies from Blumhouse Productions.

Of course, Halloween is just as much about fun as it is scares, so what better way to celebrate the spooky season than with an Adam Sandler movie? Or maybe you just like to revisit Woodsboro this time of year? If so, one of the Scream movies just hit streaming and you can bet we’re already poppin’ some corn to celebrate.

But we get it, not everyone is into Halloween, so we’ve also got some non-holiday-themed recommendations as well, including a groundbreaking new reality docuseries, a refreshing romantic comedy and a new show that brings together some of the hottest men on TV. Which, honestly, is maybe even better to receive than a bag full of candy.