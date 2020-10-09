Watch Tarek El Moussa’s Romantic Proposal to Heather Rae Young

Of course, she said yes and the two celebrated with a romantic dinner overlooking the ocean.

“I’m feeling amazing, actually,” the future groom said. “So, like, earlier, I was super confident, I wasn’t nervous, I was more excited. Like, she took the turn and I saw the dress, I saw her smile. And right away, I started shaking. I started getting nervous. And the entire way she was walking to me, I don’t remember anything. And I got down on my knee. And the good news is she said yes.”

But did the bride-to-be have any idea a proposal was on the way? “I mean, I was, like, thinking in my head, like, I would love if he proposed,” Heather said, “but I just thought you were being super extra romantic for our one-year anniversary.”

She also couldn’t help but gush over her new fiancé. “Pretty much no one knows the real Tarek, and the real Tarek is so sweet and so romantic, at least to me,” Heather shared, “But, like, the romance has been from the very beginning, and it’s going to be the rest of our lives.”