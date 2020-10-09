Walmart Canada is hiring 10,000 new workers immediately in e-commerce retail boom

Article content

Walmart Canada announced Friday that it will hire 10,000 new “associates” immediately as it expands its Canadian operations and e-commerce network.

Beyond cashiers, greeters and store workers, the retail giant needs to hire e-commerce workers to man warehouses, pick items for online orders and drivers to deliver those orders.

Since the pandemic, Walmart Canada has doubled or tripled its online orders in some regions. Walmart has seen the same trend in the United States, reporting in May a 74 per cent increase in e-commerce business.

The hiring comes amid Walmart Canada’s $3.5 billion push to expand and upgrade stores and improve it e-commerce network. The investment, over five years, includes two new distribution centres, one in the Greater Toronto Area and one in Vancouver. These centres will be equipped with new automation and inventory management technology to ship orders directly to online customers and to Walmart’s big-box stores.

In another technological advance, applicants to Walmart Canada can for the first time just text 780780 to land on the application page, the company said.

Walmart Canada already employs about 90,000 “associates” at its 400 Canadian stores.