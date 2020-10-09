Vanessa Hudgens Is Really Into Halloween

I mean, what else is there to do?
So, I think most people are like, “Halloween, that’s a pretty fun night!” Right?
Well, what if I were to tell you that in the eyes of Vanessa Hudgens, Halloween was not a mere night — but a whole SEASON?
I was scrollin’ through my Instagram feed when I saw Vanessa’s Halloween look of the day — a black widow.
However, I wouldn’t bring you here today for ONE outfit. Oh no. This is just the tip of the iceberg.
And Satine from Moulin Rouge:
There’s also her skeleton pillow:
Her profile picture, which I think (?) is a spooky Halloween edit:
And a whole category of looks which might be for Halloween, but also might just be edgy:
Can’t wait to see what the remaining 22 days of Halloween have in store!
