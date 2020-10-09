Vanessa Hudgens Is Really Into Halloween

I mean, what else is there to do?

So, I think most people are like, “Halloween, that’s a pretty fun night!” Right?

Well, what if I were to tell you that in the eyes of Vanessa Hudgens, Halloween was not a mere night — but a whole SEASON?


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

I was scrollin’ through my Instagram feed when I saw Vanessa’s Halloween look of the day — a black widow.

However, I wouldn’t bring you here today for ONE outfit. Oh no. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

And Satine from Moulin Rouge:

There’s also her skeleton pillow:

Her profile picture, which I think (?) is a spooky Halloween edit:

And a whole category of looks which might be for Halloween, but also might just be edgy:

Can’t wait to see what the remaining 22 days of Halloween have in store!

