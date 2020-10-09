U.S. signs agreement with AstraZeneca to develop COVID-19 antibody treatment By

© . FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken
() – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday signed an agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:) Plc for development and supply of the company’s COVID-19 antibody treatment, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies – similar class of drugs that was administered to President Donald Trump.
The agency will provide nearly $486 million to AstraZeneca for two Phase 3 clinical trials as well as a large-scale manufacturing demonstration project and supply of AZD7442 doses in the United States.
