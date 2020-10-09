U.S. judge makes mixed ruling on Epic injunction request in case against Apple By

2/2 © . The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York



() – A federal judge in California on Friday ruled in an injunction request that Apple Inc (O:) could bar Epic Games’s Fortnite game from its App Store but could not block Epic’s Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers.

“The Court maintains its findings from the temporary restraining order and hereby grants in part and denies in part Epic Games’ motion for a preliminary injunction,” District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers (NYSE:) ruled.

Last month, Epic Games had filed for a preliminary injunction that would put its game back in the App Store and restore its developer account after the iPhone maker terminated Epic Games’ account on its App Store.